Mass. woman dies after contracting EEE from mosquito bite

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH)– A Massachusetts woman has died after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis from a mosquito bite.

Health officials say that 59-year old Laurie Sylvia is the fourth person in Massachusetts to get EEE this year.

Some mosquitoes in Connecticut tested positive for EEE but so far though no human cases have been reported in the state.

Experts say they’re seeing an uptick in the virus due to above-average rainfall and warmer temperatures.

