Massachusetts health officials warn of measles exposure

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:16 AM EDT

BOSTON (AP) - Health officials in Massachusetts say a child has tested positive for measles after visiting a number of locations in the Boston area that could have resulted in exposure to other people.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday that the child was diagnosed Friday.

This is the second case of measles this year in Massachusetts.

The department says during the infectious period, the child visited the Weymouth Club in Weymouth last Saturday; Jack 'n' Jill Childcare at Marina Bay in North Quincy on Tuesday and Thursday; Star Market and the Quincy YMCA in Quincy on Wednesday; and the Crown Colony Medical Center in Quincy on Friday.

Measles is highly contagious and is transmitted to others by airborne droplets when an infected person exhales or coughs.

There have been outbreaks in several states recently.

