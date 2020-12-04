Medical Director at Rushford discusses uses of Suboxone for patients recovering from addiction

(WTNH) — While we continue through the pandemic, we can’t forget about the other epidemic we are also facing, and that’s our opioid epidemic.

Rushford medical providers are now learning how to properly administer suboxone to a patient so that they can help them start the recovery process.

Suboxone contains buprenorphine and naloxone, which is used as a replacement for opioids. It stops withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

J. Craig Allen, MD, FASAM, Medical Director at Rushford, joined News 8 to discuss more.

To learn more, go to hhcbehavioralhealth.org or call the Compassionate Care Hotline at 1-883-621-0600