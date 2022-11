(WTNH) – It’s ‘Movember’ and every November, the focus is on men’s health. One of the most diagnosed cancers in men is prostate cancer.

There’s a clinical trial now underway for advanced prostate cancer at Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute.

Dr. Christopher Iannuzzi at St. Vincent’s Medical Center discusses the trial.

Learn more at hartfordhealthcare.org/cancer.

Watch the video above for the full segment.