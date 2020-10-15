Medicare open enrollment starts Thursday

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, The Official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook for 2020 over pages of a Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General report, are shown in Washington. The Trump administration says most people with Medicare will have access to prescription plans next year that limit copays for insulin to a maximum of $35 a month. Tuesday’s announcement comes as President Donald Trump returns to the issue of drug prices to woo older people whose votes will be critical to his reelection prospects. (AP Photos/Wayne Partlow, File)

(WTNH) — Medicare enrollment begins Thursday, Oct. 15. That means it’s an opportunity for you to find quality healthcare options for yourself or a loved one over the age of 65.

Experts say for many, signing up this year will be a little trickier than normal for people who are already enrolled.

Due to the pandemic, many changes have been made to Medicare rules, and there are new types of coverage being offered by private Medicare advantage plans.

Open enrollment ends on Dec. 7.

For more information on how to enroll, go to Medicare’s website.