Medicare open enrollment starts Thursday

(WTNH) — Medicare enrollment begins Thursday, Oct. 15. That means it’s an opportunity for you to find quality healthcare options for yourself or a loved one over the age of 65.
Experts say for many, signing up this year will be a little trickier than normal for people who are already enrolled.
Due to the pandemic, many changes have been made to Medicare rules, and there are new types of coverage being offered by private Medicare advantage plans.
Open enrollment ends on Dec. 7.
For more information on how to enroll, go to Medicare’s website.