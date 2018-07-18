Meditation can do more than ease your stress

Seeking inner peace and wellness in life can start with the simple, natural and effortless Transcendental Meditation.

“The mind settles down from its active level to quieter levels of thinking,” says certified instructor Richard Dalby who signed on 40 years ago, “They learn to set up a condition in their mind that allows the mind to go from the active thinking level. This is on my mind, I’ve got to do that, and run here, what about that — and settle down.”

20 minutes of meditating, twice a day, help to settle the mind and body so practitioners are better able to get rid of deeply rooted stresses and strains.

Dalby says, “There’s no control of the mind, we’re not concentrating or reflecting on anything. In fact if someone is meditating, you wouldn’t even know they were meditating.”

Adult internist Dr. Patty Lee says traditional medications were not enough for her chronic thyroid condition.

“I just knew I wasn’t feeling right,” she says.

TM led to improved brain function and efficiency.

Now — Dr. Lee says extensive ‘to do’ lists are within reach, “I was never quite able to get to all of them but within a few days, I actually completed my entire to do lists.”

Fitness instructor Donna Faulkner was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, “I had gone 9 months and I was sort of at this plateau but it was a low plateau. It was better than when I was diagnosed but I wasn’t getting any better.”

After a year and a half of TM – Donna is no longer fatigued, “Really every week, every month, a symptom of Lyme, something was bothering me would fall away. Since January, I can’t say I have one symptom of Lyme.”

Fresher, clearer and balanced to face whatever life throws at them.

There are numerous studies validating the health benefits of Transcendental Meditation – including research that it lowers the risk of high blood pressure, reduces anxiety, and optimizes brain function.

It is acknowledged by the American Heart Association and is part of a clinical program to minimize hypertension.

For more information on TM – log onto www.tm.org.

