(WTNH)– All week we’ve been celebrating some healthcare heroes as part of National Nurses Week. Some have been honored with the 2021 “Nightingale Award,” which showcases excellence in nursing.

One of those nurses, Linda Ruggiero, is a nurse in the System Support Office doing clinical informatics. Her career spans 35 years. She tell us what kind of work she’s done over that time, what exactly clinical informatics is, and the role of information technology in patient care in the video above.