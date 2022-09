(WTNH) – Mental health is a big concern on college campuses. More than 1.3 million students have dropped out since the beginning of the pandemic. Many cite stress and anxiety as their reasons for leaving.

The U.S. Department of Education is urging colleges to use COVID relief funds to support student mental health.

Dr. Sten Vermund, a professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health is discussing this issue.

