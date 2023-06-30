MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pregnancy has health risks but for some women, it can be deadly, even after the baby is born. Maternal mortality has been on the rise, with a steep increase in 2021, with all deaths all being preventable.

Data is showing that black pregnant people and pregnant people on Medicaid are more likely to experience maternal morbidity.

Middlesex Health OBGYN Dr. Carla McLeod told News 8 the most common causes of death for an expecting or new mother are hypertension, seizures, strokes, hemorrhaging, or infection.

She said that 60% of the deadly conditions can be changed with proper care.

Dr. McLeod said pregnancy is not when a woman is most at risk for maternal death but a woman is in the most danger after giving birth.

“A lot of the complications happen postnatally, post-partum,” she said.

Dr. McLeod said the high-risk factors should be identified in a patient before she conceives.

“Is she hypertensive before she gets pregnant, is she obese? Does she have diabetes, is she asthmatic?”

Middlesex Health has a Pregnancy and Birth Center. The healthcare system has implemented several steps to assist and educate women about health risks during pregnancy.



Middlesex Health partners with community organizations to identify those who may be at risk if they become pregnant.

A patient’s risk factors are then shared with a team of social workers and doctors to care for throughout the woman’s pregnancy. Dr. McLeod shared a success story of one of her patients who had a safe pregnancy and birth dispute having a cardiology issue.

“One individual in particular I had her still follow up with her cardiologist right through the pregnancy and after,” she said.