MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wednesday is the start of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month. Over the course of the month, awareness is raised to support and advance clinical trials on Alzheimer’s and other conditions effecting the brain.

68-year old George Carlino of Milford was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. He is currently taking part in a study where he feels his participation is important.

“There’s a lot of people working hard out there to help not only me but many many others,” says Carolino.

His wife Sandi explains the drug trial that George is now on involving monthly infusions of the Eli Lilly drug domanemab.

“This particular drug is designed to break up up the amyloid, says Sandi.

Amyloid is the plaque that builds up in the brain causing Alzheimer’s. The results?

“The medication is doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s breaking up the amyloid,” says Sandi.

She says that her husband George experiences less depression and moodiness. She also says he is not as frustrated as often.

“Thank the good lord that has really subsided so I am grateful, grateful for that. I really am,” Sandi says tearfully.

Kristen Cusato with the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut explains ways to train your brain.

“Forty percent of these dementia cases could be prevented targeted or delayed by targeting these lifestyle factors,” says Cusato.

Cusato explained that importance of lowering systolic blood pressure for health reasons. She reccomends getting seven to eight hours of sleep, exercise, a diet with good fats like avocado and salmon, plus staying socially active.

And taking part in trials, like George is doing, aimed at finding a breakthrough.

The Alzheimer’s Association can help people find the right trials for them at alz.org/trialmatch.