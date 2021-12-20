Moderna announces COVID-19 booster increases antibodies to fight omicron variant

FILE – This Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(WTNH) — Moderna announced their authorized booster (50 µg of mRNA-1273) increases neutralizing antibody levels against the omicron variant on Monday.

The authorized 50 µg booster of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron ~37-fold compared to pre-boost levels & a 100 µg dose of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels ~83-fold compared to pre-boost levels. Read more: https://t.co/4WiCSwJn6B pic.twitter.com/5big1gH6cN — Moderna (@moderna_tx) December 20, 2021

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future. We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”

As of right now, Modern’a first line of defense against the omicron variant will be a booster dose of mRNA-1273 as Moderna will continue to develop an omicron-specific variant vaccine. Trails are expected to start in early 2022.

