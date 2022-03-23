NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A potential big step forward in vaccinating younger kids against COVID. Moderna says its vaccine is safe in kids 6 months to 6 years old and is seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA. Now the process begins to see if that holds up.

Yale Medicine Pediatrician and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine Dr. Magda Dias on Moderna’s claim that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine works in the younger age group.

“That’s really wonderful news because this is the group that we’ve all been struggling with in terms of not having access,” Dias said.

Moderna cites a study of kids under 6 getting two 25 microgram vaccine doses and developing antibodies to fend off covid comparable to adults 18 to 25 who got two 100 microgram doses.

“We’ve had promises before that it was going to come and it didn’t so take a deep breath and just make sure, trust the process it’s very important to make sure the data is good,” Dias said.

While the perception is that children do not get seriously ill from covid the CDC reports over 400 children in the U.S. Under the age of 5 have died from covid.

Dias says kids are not supposed to die, and they need protection from covid long-term side effects for their lives ahead of them.

“Increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, diabetes later on in the future that we try to avoid those things for our youngest population,” Dias said.

Pfizer tested two smaller vaccine doses for kids under 5 but had to go to a third dose in its trials. Their results are expected by early April.