Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Mosquitoes carrying EEE found in 21 Connecticut towns

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — State health officials are continuing to warn residents about the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

Related: New warnings on EEE after 2 deaths from virus

Mosquitoes that have tested positive for EEE this season were found in 21 Connecticut towns:

  • Chester
  • Colchester
  • Columbia
  • East Lyme
  • Groton
  • Haddam
  • Hampton
  • Killingworth
  • Ledyard
  • Lyme
  • Madison
  • Montville
  • North Stonington
  • Old Lyme
  • Plainfield
  • Salem
  • Shelton
  • South Windsor
  • Sterling
  • Stonington
  • Voluntown

Two fatal human cases were found this season in Old Lyme and East Lyme.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) continues to test bugs across the state for EEE as well as West Nile Virus.

Related: High school sports get rescheduled throughout the state due to EEE concerns

Several towns across the state have encouraged residents to follow suggested dawn and dusk curfews to protect them from being bitten. Municipal and school events have been rescheduled to avoid mosquitoes at dawn and dusk.

See CAES’ full list of mosquito testing results here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss