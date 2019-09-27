Mosquitoes carrying EEE found in 21 Connecticut towns

(WTNH) — State health officials are continuing to warn residents about the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

Mosquitoes that have tested positive for EEE this season were found in 21 Connecticut towns:

Chester

Colchester

Columbia

East Lyme

Groton

Haddam

Hampton

Killingworth

Ledyard

Lyme

Madison

Montville

North Stonington

Old Lyme

Plainfield

Salem

Shelton

South Windsor

Sterling

Stonington

Voluntown

Two fatal human cases were found this season in Old Lyme and East Lyme.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) continues to test bugs across the state for EEE as well as West Nile Virus.

Several towns across the state have encouraged residents to follow suggested dawn and dusk curfews to protect them from being bitten. Municipal and school events have been rescheduled to avoid mosquitoes at dawn and dusk.

See CAES’ full list of mosquito testing results here.