Mosquitoes in South Windsor test positive for EEE

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Mosquitoes in South Windsor have tested positive for EEE.

The Department of Public Health released their Mosquito Trapping and Testing Report for the week of September 23rd, where they reported that there were mosquitoes that tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in South Windsor.

The mosquitoes were collected and then tested at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven. There were 115 tests conducted this week that also checked for the West Nile Virus and the Jamestown Canyon Virus, along with EEE.

Updated Connecticut EEE map as of 09/23/19

A person from East Lyme died from EEE last week and another person contracted the virus in Old Lyme.