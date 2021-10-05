Mosquitoes in Waterford, Lyme test positive for West Nile virus

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mosquitoes in Waterford and Lyme tested positive for West Nile virus, the Ledge Light Health District announced Tuesday.
Health officials said the positive species collected in Waterford were a combination of mammal and bird-biting mosquitoes, while the mosquitoes trapped in Lyme were bird-biting only.
Ledge Light said mosquitoes that test positive for West Nile virus are expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for residents to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
Precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:
- Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors.
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:
- Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Clean clogged roof gutters.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.
Additional information on the West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found here.