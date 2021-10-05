Mosquitoes in Waterford, Lyme test positive for West Nile virus

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mosquitoes in Waterford and Lyme tested positive for West Nile virus, the Ledge Light Health District announced Tuesday.

Health officials said the positive species collected in Waterford were a combination of mammal and bird-biting mosquitoes, while the mosquitoes trapped in Lyme were bird-biting only.

Ledge Light said mosquitoes that test positive for West Nile virus are expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for residents to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

Precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:

Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

Additional information on the West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found here.