Mosquitoes trapped in Stonington, North Stonington test positive for EEE

(WTNH) — Health officials have announced Tuesday more mosquitoes recently trapped in Connecticut have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The Uncas Health District and Ledge Light Health District say the mosquitoes that tested positive were trapped in North Stonington and Stonington.

Bugs in Voluntown and Madison had already tested positive for the disease.

Only one person in the state has ever died from EEE.

Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, such as avoiding outdoor activities before dawn and after dusk.

For more information on repelling mosquitoes, click here.

