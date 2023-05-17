NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may recognize where postpartum psychosis was described as a possible reason mothers have done the unthinkable — kill their children.

You may remember Andrea Yates from Texas, who drowned her children in 2001. She claimed she did it to protect them. This past January, Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts told authorities she killed her three children because a voice told her to do it. While that case remains under investigation, it had us wanting to know more about this condition and who is at risk.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson discussed the two-part special report with Darren Kramer. Hear the discussion in the video above.

Tune in to News 8 at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday and Good Morning Connecticut at 6 a.m. Thursday for part one.