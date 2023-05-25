NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week is National Emergency Medical Services Week — a time to thank EMTs and paramedics for their devotion to care.

Right now, there’s a need for people in the profession.

Kevin Ferrarotti, the senior system director with Hartford HealthCare’s Emergency Medical Services Network, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 to explain the demand for EMTs and paramedics and the vital role EMS companies play when working with healthcare systems.

He also discusses Earn While You Learn, the unique program between Hartford HealthCare and Hunter’s Ambulance.

Watch the video above and visit huntersamb.com/careers to learn more.