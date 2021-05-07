National Nurses Week: Meet Nurse Susan Kellogg from Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

(WTNH)– National Nurses Week continues today and ends on May 12, the 201st birthday of Florence Nightingale. During Nurses Week, we’ll be introducing you to the nurses who are working on the frontlines every day to take care of patients.

Today we’re talking with Nurse Susan Kellogg from Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. She’s worked in the Surgical Services Department for 34 years.

Kellogg tells us what influenced her to become a nurse, the most gratifying part of being a nurse, and if COVID had an effect on her nursing style in the video above.