NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Surprisingly enough, not all children like the spooky and scary things that accompany Halloween. For many, Halloween can create anxiety, but managing fears and letting children know Halloween is just for fun is key.

Dr. Marissa Sicley-Rogers, a psychologist at the Institute of Living, explains what parents can do when their child feels anxious about the holiday.

