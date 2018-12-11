New cancer-fighting drugs developed in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut is home to the hub of drug development for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Inside the Groton facility, researchers were hard at work producing much-needed medication.

This includes cancer drugs recently getting the approval of the FDA.

"Daurismo is indicated for patients who generally are older and come up with [acute myloid leukemia] and can't endure the very harsh chemotherapy treatment that's available," explained Rich Hutchins, Executive Director for Pfizer Oncology Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He went on to say, "In the clinical trials, it showed a significant advantage in overall survival, so it literally is saving lives and extending life."

Just weeks before, another significant FDA announcement was made. It was for a new drug for lung cancer, Lorbrena.

This one is for patients who are ALK positive.

Hutchins said, "It's not the first ALK lung cancer drug out there, but this one overcomes the resistance that the other ones develop and it also treats patients whose cancer metastasizes to the brain."

Both are delivered on a much faster track.

"Groton has developed what we call 'the lab of the future,'" stated Hutchins. "It allows us to make the drug and develop the drug in real time. Instead of a batch process, we are running and having a continuous mixture and everything kinda flows together and allows us to speed up the timeline for development and ultimately to manufacture faster and have drug[s] available for patients."

This is hopeful news for non-smoker Dave Kimball with lung cancer.

"They found the cancer in stage IV in several parts of my body," he says.

Kimball has participated in three clinical trials so far. "It gives me hope that, as pharma companies like Pfizer get smarter and know more about this drug, they will find other ways to stop it and hopefully in time for me," he said.

This is a drug that, on average, takes 10 to 12 years to develop.

Thanks to the novel Pfizer technology, that time was shortened for Daurismo.

For Lorbreno, it was less than five years.

The list price for both is more than $16,000 a month, but the cost for patients is set by insurers and is typically much lower.

Pfizer does have a program for eligible patients who cannot afford their medicines.

The assistance programs provide insurance support, including co-pay help, and medicines for free or at a savings.

Patients in the U.S. have access to Pfizer Oncology TogetherTM, which offers personalized support and financial assistance resources to help patients access their prescribed Pfizer Oncology medicines.

Dave Kimball is a volunteer for the non-profit LUNGevity Foundation. For more information, click here.