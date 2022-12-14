NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already.

There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it.

“A small study found people who received the flu shot in the morning had greater antibody levels one month after vaccine than those who got it in the afternoon,” said Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Scott Roberts.

He said the timing of the flu shot is similar to our bodies, where parts of our immune system gear up to act in the morning and quiet down at night.

“And it could also be an interaction with hormones such as cortisol, which are higher in the morning and go down as the day goes on,” Dr. Roberts said.

The flu vaccine may be particularly helpful for people with cardiovascular diseases and conditions like heart failure and coronary artery disease.

“One study found the risk of pneumonia can be decreased by up to 40% in death, by 20% in those vaccinated compared to those unvaccinated. So this is a really easy step to take that can make a very big impact,” Dr. Roberts said.