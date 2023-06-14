NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — A new law on the books in Connecticut allows pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without patients first needing to visit a doctor.

The bipartisan legislation, Public Act 23-52, was signed by Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this week.

“We should be doing everything we can to ensure that patients have access to contraceptives,” Lamont said.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz told News 8 that Connecticut now joins 20 other states that allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal and emergency contraceptives.

“We thought that it expanded access to important health care for women at a time when there is a move to restrict access [in other parts of the country],” she said.

Bysiewicz said the goal is to eliminate barriers and make access easier for women in underserved and rural areas of the state.

“Many people live in parts of the state where hospitals are closing, and care is being diminished,” she said.

Muriel Drake of Hamden is a mother of four daughters. She recently moved to Connecticut from Florida and strongly agreed with expanding access.

“With four girls, it is important,” Drake said. “Everybody doesn’t have access to be able to go to a doctor’s office or have the means to go to a doctor’s office.”

Darin Bars of New Haven echoed a similar opinion, commending the legislation.

“I’m glad we’re taking a stand,” Bars said. “I’m glad that Connecticut can be at the forefront of that. It’s all about women’s rights.”

The law permits pharmacists to prescribe birth control and emergency contraceptives if they complete an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, a training course known as

ACPE.

Ed Funaro Jr. is a pharmacist and the co-owner of Visels Pharmacy in New Haven. He plans on taking the training course.

“We are going to participate,” he said. “Our pharmacist staff will become trained in the proper dispensing of oral contraceptives.”

But Funaro still wants to see the law’s fine print to fully understand what’s expected of pharmacists.