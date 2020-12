New medical technology is bringing good news to people with cataracts. Dr. Alan Solinsky, an ophthalmologist with Hartford HealthCare, joined News 8 to tell us more about those advances, including the new Vivity lens implants.

Cataracts are what cause cloudiness of the lens of the eye, which decreases the ability to see well, according to Dr. Solinsky.

