New option for stress incontinence launched by a CT based company

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – A new option for women dealing with incontinence – linked to pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause.

One in three women copes with incontinence.

“Incontinence is when you leak urine and you just don’t have control over that leakage,” explains Gloria Kolb, co- founder of Elidah.

Most women do not want to talk about it. Debra Sullivan wants to get the conversation started.

She says, “I first realized it in the gym.”

The mom of three sought help from a urologist.

“She asked me well, do you get leakage when you stand up?, says Sullivan, “And I said, no. What about when you cough or sneeze? No. Only when you jump rope? Yes. Well she said, I’m not doing surgery for that. I felt there was no solution for this.”

She eventually found a solution for her stress incontinence in Elitone — a non-invasive medical device developed by Monroe based Elidah.

“I had a 9 1/2 lb baby, and then 13 lbs of twins. I started to look for solutions for myself and I did not like what I saw in the market,” says Kolb, who is also the CEO of the company.

The FDA cleared non-vaginal therapy is worn under clothing for 20 minutes — about four times a week.

Kolb says, “It’s basically electrical stimulation but it has two conductive areas. The top one talks to the bottom one and it sends signals through the pelvic muscles to tell the pelvic muscles to contract – basically doing those kegel exercises that can be so hard to do.”

“It just feels like a tightening of the muscles, not painful whatsoever,” says Sullivan.

“It uses the correct muscles because one fourth of women do kegel exercises incorrectly but not only that,” says Kolb, “It does it longer and stronger than you normally could on your own.”

It is for women with mild to moderate stress incontinence.

Kolb says, “Women who just occasionally leak to potentially — up to leaking five to seven times a day.”

No longer an issue for Debra Sullivan, “I’m not worried when I’m at the gym doing something that everyone is going to see that I am wearing gray shorts and now they are dark gray. Laughs.”

Medicare covers the $495 cost. Some private insurers are starting to cover it.

For more information – www.elitone.com.