NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we discuss a new federal policy that is making it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get access to health care.

Dr. Sten Vermund, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health joined News 8 to discuss the new policy and the impact it is having.

To see the full interview with Dr. Vermund, watch the video above.