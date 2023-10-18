NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to a recent study, reports of breast cancer are rising among young women.

The Journal of American Medical Association recently released a study that shows that more people under the age of 50 are getting diagnosed with cancer.

Dr. Whitney Young, a breast surgeon with the Hartford HealthCare Institute in Meriden and Hamden joined News 8 to discuss why these rates are rising and what people need to know about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s mammogram guidelines.

