(Nexstar Media Group) - There's a new non-drug treatment for ADHD.

On Friday, the F.D.A. approved the first medical device to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

It's a prescription only device called the Monarch External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation System.

The FDA says it's indicated for patients seven to twelve years old who aren't taking prescription ADHD medication.

It's the first non-drug treatment for ADHD to be approved for marketing by the FDA