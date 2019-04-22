Health

New treatment for ADHD approved by FDA

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT

(Nexstar Media Group) - There's a new non-drug treatment for ADHD.

On Friday, the F.D.A. approved the first medical device to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
It's a prescription only device called the Monarch External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation System.

The FDA says it's indicated for patients seven to twelve years old who aren't taking prescription ADHD medication.

It's the first non-drug treatment for ADHD to be approved for marketing by the FDA

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center