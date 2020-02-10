New virus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

LONDON (AP) — Britain has declared the new coronavirus that emerged from China a "serious and imminent threat to public health'' and announced new measures Monday to combat the spread of the disease.

The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said people with the virus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave. It named two British specialist hospitals in London as isolation facilities for those affected: Guy’s and St. Thomas’ and The Royal Free in London. It also designated the Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province where the virus first emerged as a “infected area.”