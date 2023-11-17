HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The push to raise awareness about congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV), the top cause of non-genetic hearing loss, and the importance of screening all babies, continues Friday as News 8 anchor Ann Nyberg joins state leaders at a press conference in Hartford.

The virus, which is the most dangerous to pregnant women who are around toddlers, can lead to epilepsy, cystic fibrosis, seizures and death in newborns.

According to the CDC, about one out of every 200 babies is born with congenital CMV infection. About one in five babies with congenital CMV infection will have long-term health problems, such as hearing loss.

News 8 anchor Ann Nyberg, whose granddaughter, Bevin, was born deaf and diagnosed with congenital CMV, has been a strong advocate for legislation to raise awareness about the infection.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) Deputy Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Jody Terranova and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will be among those joining Nyberg at Friday’s 11:30 a.m. press conference.

Most families have never heard of CMV until their babies are diagnosed with it. Most people who get it will be asymptomatic, but it can be dangerous for pregnant women and cause blindness, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and autism in infants.

CMV is not airborne but rather is spread through infected saliva entering the mouth. It can be avoided by not sharing toothbrushes, water bottles or food.