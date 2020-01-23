News 8 On Call: Intermittent Fasting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In your health – News 8 is on call for you. Among the popular weight loss trends of 2020 is Intermittent Fasting.

It’s all about shifting the hours of eating to help burn fat, limit calories consumed and feel full. The key here is when you should eat.

“Traditionally it’s being done 12 to 6 or 12 to 8, meaning you don’t eat until noon and then you stop eating at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. “You need to be still careful about the nutrition. It’s not anything goes. You need to eat healthy foods. If you find that intermittent fasting works for you and you can stick to it, then I’m all for it.”

Bariaric surgeon Dr. John Morton with Yale Medicine specializes in obesity medicine and answered the frequently asked questions about intermittent fasting.

Is intermittent fasting effective?

He answers, “There has been conflicting evidence. Some studies say it works. Some people say it doesn’t. I think you have to check it out to see if it’s really right for you, ” adding, “The thing I like most about intermittent fasting is it really prevents you from having that big meal at the end of the day. And that’s really the worse thing you can do when you’re trying to diet. Having a big meal and going right to sleep is a recipe for gaining weight.”

Is it healthy to skip breakfast?

“I think most people, if you’re healthy and you’re younger, I think it’s okay to skip breakfast. Again it has to fit you,” stresses Dr. Morton.

Can you lose weight on intermittent fasting?

“You have to be meticulous about what you’re eating,” he says and goes onto say, “And what do that include? It includes protein first because protein is fuel that lasts a long time. You should have stuff that fills you up, that’s where fruits and vegetables come in. They have a lot of fiber. Stay hydrated. Just because you’re fasting doesn’t mean you can’t have water or other kinds of liquids, particularly coffee. It’s actually a good appetite suppressant.”

Who should not be on intermittent fasting?

‘The one patient population,” says Dr. Morton, “I wouldn’t recommend it in is obviously if you’re diabetic. You shouldn’t be going without eating for an extended period of time because there could be issues with your blood sugar.”

Side affects?

Dr. Morton says – watch out for headaches, “The headaches often are because you may have low blood sugar. And so that’s an opportunity to be aware. You have to be careful with. If it’s occurring over and over again, you should be looking into it and make sure you’re not having issues with your blood sugar.”

It comes down to portion control with a balanced meal says Dr. Morton — that 80 percent of weight loss comes from what you eat.

So he says be sure to include weight bearing exercises. The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn.

Dr. Morton recommends talking to your doctor first before you make a lifestyle change.

