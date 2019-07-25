News 8 On Call: What you need to know about the FDA breast implant recall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is on call for you. Many women want to know more about the Food and Drug Administration voluntary recall of ‘textured’ breast implants linked to a deadly form of cancer.

The company Allergan agreed to pull its Biocell textured breast implants off the market, complying with the FDA request.

The FDA determined there was a significant increase in cases linking this specific implant to a rare cancer, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Dr. Tomer Avraham is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Yale Cancer Center. he said,

“While we know these type of implants are associated with this rare type of lymphoma. I don’t think that anything specifically changed now. I think finally it came to a head. There’s been countries where these implants have been banned. They’ve been banned in Europe. They’ve been banned in Australia. I think it’s just us starting to catch up.” Dr. Tomer Avraham, Yale Cancer Center

Dr. Avraham explains, “These are implants that are made with a textured material in the outside. And the reason they are textured is because they are designed for scar tissue to grow into them so they don’t move around. And it appears to be the way they scarring happens is through an inflammatory process which increases the risk of this type of lymphoma.”

33 women have died with this type of cancer — 12 linked to the Allergan implants.

“This lymphoma is imminently curable in a vast majority of patients,” says Dr. Avraham, “However it’s a type of cancer. And we’re not in a business of increasing people’s risk of cancer.”

What are the symptoms?

He says, “The symptoms are redness, swelling, a fluid collection that develops years after surgery.”

The FDA not recommending women with no symptoms – remove their textured breast implants.

“You don’t have to have them removed and I think that’s completely reasonable. I think when I see women with this type of implant and they are asymptomatic, I tell them they have an option, either remove it to remove that worry from their minds or we could observe them and watch them closely,” says Dr. Avraham.

Bottom line for women?

He stresses, “They need to be aware of the type of implant they have in their body. If they have any concerns, they should follow up with their plastic surgeon.”

The FDA says so far, 481 of 573 cases of the rare type of cancer worldwide, are attributed to Allergan textured implants.

Other companies produce textured breast implants but Allergan is the only company impacted by the FDA recall.

