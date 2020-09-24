News 8 team steps up to raise funds for cerebral palsy research during “Steptember”

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people across the country are stepping up this month to raise money for cerebral palsy. It’s all part of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group’s “Steptember” challenge campaign.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, Alyssa Taglia, and Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons are already moving for the cause.

Jocelyn Cohen, the Dir. of Communication for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, joined Good Morning Connecticut to give us more information about this great cause.

