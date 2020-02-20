Breaking News
Nine more state residents died from the flu last week

Nine more state residents died from the flu last week

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jocelyn flu_224046

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of reported flu deaths in the state.

DPH reports that last week, nine people have died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 49, which includes one child.

Around 200 people were hospitalized last week with flu-related symptoms, and over 1,900 people have been hospitalized this season.

Laboratory tests have determined this season that nearly one-half of the reported flu strains are Type A and the other half are Type B.

So far, this season’s number of reported flu deaths have surpassed the 35 flu deaths recorded during the 2015-2016 season.

For this week’s full report from the State Department of Public Health, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss