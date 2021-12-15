North Haven, Vernon hosts COVID-19 booster clinic for residents

(WTNH) — North Haven and Vernon are hosting COVID-19 booster clinics for residents on Wednesday.

North Haven Recreation Center will be holding its clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults over the age of 18 will be able to receive Moderna and J&J booster shots.

To make an appointment, click here. For more information on booster shots, head to QVHD.com or call (203)-248-4528.

Priority Urgent Care is conducting the mega vaccine clinic in Vern after hearing from several residents on the struggle to schedule a booster shot appointment across the state.

Starting at 11 a.m., anyone over the age of 18 can head over to 375 Hartford Turnpike to receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Please remember to bring your vaccination card. Walk-ins are welcomed, and you can make an appointment here.

