Not a regular at the gym – study says don’t sweat about it

(ABC News) – Intimidated by intense workouts? Well, you don’t need to be a regular at the gym to benefit from exercise.

People often feel overwhelmed by the idea of exercising regularly.

They may have busy schedules–burdensome responsibilities–or just not enough time for themselves.

If that’s you, you will want to hear about this study.

Researchers at the National Institute of Health and the Leicester Biomedical Research Centre in England found that even moving and exercising–a little–can help you live longer.

They studied over 36,000 adults in their 40’s to 60’s.

By tracking their movements with wearable accelerometer devices for almost six years, they were able to figure out the ideal amount of exercise for different intensities to reduce the chances of dying earlier.

Curious to know the answer?

The researchers state that while any amount of physical activity led to a lower risk of death, 24 minutes of brisk walking or five hours of light activity a day appeared to maximize older adults’ chances of not dying.

They also found that sitting around all day increased people’s risk of dying.

So get up and start moving throughout the day.

You don’t need to do a lot–and any little bit helps.