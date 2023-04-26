NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Young adults are at an increased risk of driving under the influence. And, this time of year, it is common to see a rise in drinking as students celebrate the end of the school year. It is important to say no more to one more.

Dr. Alfred Croteau, a trauma surgeon at Hartford Hospital, joins Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about the “Not One More” campaign and the role education about the dangers of drinking and driving plays.

Croteau also discusses the emotional impact of seeing impaired drivers or their victims come into the emergency room.

To sign the pledge and get more information on the “Not One More” campaign, visit NotOneMore.org