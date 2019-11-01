November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

(WTNH) — Friday is the beginning Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a disease that’s not limited to just smokers.

The CDC reports about 80 to 90 percent of lung cancers are connected to cigarette smokers. However, it can also by caused by second hand smoke, a family history of the disease and exposure to certain air pollutants such as asbestos, arsenic, radon, and even diesel fumes.

