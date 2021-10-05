Nuvance Health now requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for visitors

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

(WTNH)– Nuvance Health hospitals and facilities will have to show proof of a full vaccination or a negative CODIV-19 test result taken within 72 hours starting on Oct. 5.

This rule includes inpatients, emergency departments, Nuvance Health Medical Practices, and ambulatory services. Special populations and visitors with justified circumstances may be asked to show documentation, but will not be a requirement to visit.

“This visitation change is a very important way to limit the risk of our patients, visitors, and staff to COVID-19,” said Steve Meth, Chief Experience Officer of Nuvance Health. “We know visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness, and we continually evaluate these guidelines with experts from nursing, infection prevention, and physician leaders to craft the safest possible path to keep a loved one at our patients’ side in their moment of need.”

According to Nuvance Health Visitation Policy, they are only permitting one support person per day for patients not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Patients who are suspected to have or has COVID-19 will be allowed visitation only under certain circumstances.

Nuvance Health says acceptable types of documentation include a physical, digital, or photocopy of your vaccine card or documentation from your healthcare provider showing dates of vaccination, provider name, and World Health Organization approved vaccine administered.

To read Nuvance Health’s full policy, go to nuvancehealth.org