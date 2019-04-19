Health

NYC Parents fined for not vaccinating children

(WTNH) - A court ruling in the measles outbreak in New York City. 

A judge is upholding the mayor's mandate that everyone must be vaccinated or they will face a steep fine, and the city is following through.

Authorities have charged three sets of parents with children found to be unvaccinated under the public health emergency.

Thomas Humbach Rockland, a Rockland County Attorney said, "This is our 29th week fighting the measles outbreak here in Rockland, the longest lasting current outbreak in the entire nation and the largest outbreak in New York State in 30 years."

Those parents could each face a $1,000 fine for this first strike. 

Four more schools in the city have been closed because of the outbreak. 

