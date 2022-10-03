NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

An estimated one of out every eight women will be impacted by breast cancer during their lifetime.

Dr. Whitney Young, a breast surgeon with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Midstate Medical Center, explains how screening and imaging can save lives.

She also weighs in on when women should start getting mammograms and describes some of the symptoms that can indicate a woman has breast cancer.

Hartford HealthCare and Midstate Radiology Associates just opened a comprehensive breast services location in Hamden. Learn more at hartfordhealthcare.org/breastcancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.