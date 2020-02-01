Officials confirm 1st case of coronavirus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say a Boston man has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission say they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results late Friday.

They said the man, who is in his 20s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts.

He’s being kept in isolation until he’s cleared by public health officials. Officials say the CDC will screen passengers at Boston’s Logan International Airport, though plans could change now that the federal government declared a public health emergency.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 11,900 people globally.