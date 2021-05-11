On-demand prescription deliveries now available to southern CT residents through UberEats

(WTNH) — Folks in southern Connecticut can now use UberEats to not only order food but to get prescription deliveries sent right to their door.

After what Uber has said were successful pilot programs and launches in the country’s largest cities, the on-demand personal care service is coming to New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

The partnership with UberEats and Nimble will allow users to transfer existing prescriptions or fulfill new ones from neighborhood pharmacies through the UberEats app.

Here are what is excluded, however, from the program: Controlled substances and prescriptions paid for—in whole or in part—by any government healthcare program such as Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.

