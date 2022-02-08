Organs Wanted: Future of transplantation with animal organs and machines

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Living organ donors are becoming an increasingly important part of the organ procurement process and now animal organs and machines that tune-up marginal organs may play a role.

Dianne Milano of West Haven gave a friend in desperate need part of her liver in 2019. When she heard about a perfect stranger who needed a kidney, she signed up once again to become a living organ donor.

“I cried. It’s just it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s nothing like I’ve ever felt before. It’s a good feeling that you know, you did something for somebody. Hopefully, we’re on the good list when my day comes,” Milano said, reflecting on her most recent living organ donation of a kidney.

Hartford Hospital’s Chief of Surgical Transplantation Dr. Glyn Morgan said the living donor advantage is time, without having to wait for a deceased donor organ to become available.

“Right now, in our center are patients getting transplants from deceased donors who are typically waiting four to five years,” Glyn said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down Hartford Hospital’s heart transplant program, with 40 transplants performed last year.

The future of organ transplantation has some newer possibilities on the horizon, including using animal organs in humans and techniques like perfusion, which gives an organ a tune-up of sorts while outside of the body.

In recent months, doctors have transplanted a pig’s heart and kidneys into humans successfully. All of the organs were gene-edited so they would not be rejected and also to keep their size small to match a human’s size.

The need is great and the field of xenotransplantation could provide a much-needed supply of organs for those desperately waiting on lists.

There are now 90,000 people in need of a new kidney, but fewer than 25,000 transplants are performed each year, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network. The rise in diabetes and high blood pressure has made the situation worse.

“Basically, what we’re doing is taking animal organs and modifying them genetically so that they are able to somehow trick our immune system into believing that they’re human or at least humanized,” Morgan said.

OrganOx metra, an organ perfusion machine (Credit: OrganOx)

The Yale Organ Transplantation Center uses a machine called OrganOx to improve donated organs that previously were not healthy enough to even transplant. They have been a leader in this evolving field with organ perfusion.

“We’ve taken organs that we knew there was no way we’d be able to use, put them on perfusion and within 12 hours, 24 hours, seeing an amazing turnaround in the organ has looked and functioned perfectly,” Yale Transplant Surgeon Dr. David Mulligan said.

“It’s a really exciting new field, and Yale has been a leader in that research side and we can’t wait to them translate that into a clinical side in the next few months,” Mulligan said.