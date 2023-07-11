NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With any sport, there is always a risk of injury. A hip injury can become especially problematic, but there are new advancements in treatment options.

Dr. Ryan Charette, an orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon at MidState Medical Center and the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss how you can prevent injuries no matter what sport you’re playing.

The doctor also talks about how robotic surgery has become a game-changer for treating injuries.

Watch the video and visit CTOrthoInstitute.org for more information.