NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joint pain is common, especially as we age and stay physically active. However, continuous or worsening joint pain may signal a more serious issue.

Dr. Jenna Bernstein, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with St. Vincent’s Medical Center, discusses what has changed about joint replacement surgery that allows patients to recover faster.

Bernstein also talks about what patients planning to undergo hip or knee replacement can do before surgery for a better outcome. She also talks about how technology helped improve outcomes in joint replacement.

For more information, join Bernstein in her upcoming webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at noon.

FREE Informational Webinar: Rapid recovery in total joint replacement

Join the class to learn about:

Common cause of knee and hip arthritis

Nonsurgical management of joint pain

Latest treatment options

Q&A with the expert