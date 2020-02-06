Over a dozen Stop & Shop stores in CT to host free health screenings

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is holding free health screenings across the state on Friday, February 8th.

The free health screenings will be offered at over a dozen stores across Connecticut from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Pharmacists will be available to administer free blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, which can identify possible cases of high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

Professionals will also review a customer’s immunization history and help identify what immunizations may not be up to date. Customers can also request flu shots, shingles vaccine or other immunizations, all of which are often covered by their insurance programs.

The health screenings will be available at the following stores: