Over a dozen Stop & Shop stores in CT to host free health screenings

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is holding free health screenings across the state on Friday, February 8th.
The free health screenings will be offered at over a dozen stores across Connecticut from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Pharmacists will be available to administer free blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, which can identify possible cases of high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.
Professionals will also review a customer’s immunization history and help identify what immunizations may not be up to date. Customers can also request flu shots, shingles vaccine or other immunizations, all of which are often covered by their insurance programs.
The health screenings will be available at the following stores:
- 2200 Bedford St, Stamford, CT 06905
- 385 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854
- 44 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811
- 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824
- 1790 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880
- 125 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
- 380 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851
- 1380 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT 06109
- 1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, CT 06095
- 200 New Hartford Rd, Winsted, CT 06098
- 80 Town Line Rd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
- 54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082
- 99 Linwood Ave, Colchester, CT 06415
- 10 Pitkin Rd, Vernon, CT 06066
- 100 Main St N, Southbury, CT 06488
- 597 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010
- 747 Pine St, Bristol, CT 06010
- 1309 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053
- 240 Chase Ave, Waterbury, CT 06704
- 220 CT-12, Groton, CT 06340
- 318 Middle Turnpike W, Manchester, CT 06040
- 370 Hemmingway Ave East Haven, CT 6512
- 275 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410
- 206 Kitts Ln, Newington, CT 06111
- 50 Windsorville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066