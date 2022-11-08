(WTNH) — Nearly 20 million Americans suffer from some form of chronic pain that can greatly interfere with their quality of life.

This leaves many to seek out treatment to help alleviate what they’re going through.

Dr. Oliver Hulland, a pain medicine specialist with the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute in New Haven, joined News 8 to discuss chronic pain.

He will dive into how common chronic pain really is, pain management for those suffering from chronic pain, new technology, and more.

Watch the interview above for more information from Dr. Hulland.