PhysicianOne Urgent Care offering no-cost flu shots around CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Health experts are encouraging people to get their flu shots this year, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is making it even easier for people to get vaccinated by offering free Express Flu Shot Clinics.

“The whole goal of our Express Flu Shot Clinic is to minimize wait times, to have contactless registration and to get the flu shot as fast and efficiently as possible,” explained Lisa Shakun, Physician Assistant at PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

Shakun told News 8 there are also designated exam rooms during the scheduled clinic hours, getting people in and out quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates fewer than half Americans got a flu vaccine last season, but there’s been a push to increase that number this flu season.

The CDC said everyone 6 months of age and older should get the vaccine by the end of October.

“While the flu shot does not prevent against COVID-19, it helps reduce the burden on our health care system by preventing flu illnesses and hospitalizations associated with flu illnesses,” said Shakun.

Beyond getting vaccinated, the CDC recommends taking every day preventative measures to stop the spread of germs. Some of those measures include covering your coughs and sneezes, washing your hands often, disinfecting surfaces and objects and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Those interested in getting a flu shot at an Express Flu Clinics should look at the schedule and register online.

Patients with private insurance will have their flu vaccine billed through their insurance, and there will be no co-pay unless otherwise required by their plan. The cost of a flu shot for uninsured patients is $25. Medicaid patients under 19 cannot receive a flu vaccination at PhysicianOne Urgent Care.