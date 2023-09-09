PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Learning the ins and outs of protecting your health is always important, especially when paired with a glass of wine.

Hartford HealthCare is hosting a Pinot and Prevention event on Thursday, Sept. 14 to talk about heart disease prevention and encourage women to pay close attention to their health and well-being.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. Dr. Stephanie Saucier, director of the Women’s Heart and Wellness Program at Hartford HealthCare joined News 8 to talk about what guests can expect this year.

The evening will also be emceed by WTNH News Anchor, Sarah Cody.

